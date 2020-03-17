Unemployment requirements waived for those affected by COVID closures

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The PA Department of Labor & Industry has taken action with Unemployment for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and being out of work while businesses are closing for a minimum of two weeks.

While Governor Wolf strongly suggests “non-essential” businesses to close, many, like restaurants and fast food places have opted to adapt to only drive-thru and/or take-out.

You may be eligible if:

Your employer temporarily closes or goes out of business because of COVID-19

Your employer reduces your hours because of COVID-19

You have been told not to work because your employer feels you might get or spread COVID-19

You have been told to quarantine or self-isolate, or live/work in a county under government-recommended mitigation efforts

For those who are going to be out of work, the Department of Labor & Industry has waived the standard ‘wait week’ meaning you don’t have to wait a week before filing and getting unemployment compensation. You can receive it for the very first week you are not working.

The Department of Labor & Industry has also temporarily waived their work search and work registration requirements. During the time of the State’s emergency, you will not be required to prove you were searching for work and you don’t need to register with PA Career Link.

The Department strongly urges those that are affected to apply for benefits online as they are currently receiving large call volumes. You may call, or click here to apply online.