Underground Gym holds memorial lift in honor of Rhonda Russell

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Blair County continues to provide support and remembrance in honor of the late correctional officer Rhonda Russell. Saturday, the Underground Gym in Altoona hosted a memorial lift to collect donations and give to the Russell family.

The memorial lift had participants do squats, deadlifts, and bench presses for donations to the family. The gym also receives goods from Best Way Pizza, Greenbean Coffee House, The Brew Coffee in Tyrone, and Subway.

The team at Underground said that the turnout was well in the morning hours, and it continued to be steady throughout the day. They’ve raised over $2,000 to help the family with their needs.

Lieutenant Chuck Vaughn of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections organized the lift. He said that it’s an important time for the community to come together and bring support to a family in need.

“We just want to show the family. We support them,” Lieutenant Vaughn said. “No matter what they need, we’re always here for them. We’re just a phone call away. It’s important as a community we come together at a time like this. That’s what sparked to have this benefit. “

The gym said they look to make this lift an annual event for the community.