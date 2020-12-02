UNDER FIRE: A Johnstown meat plant faces another suspension

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local butcher shop is facing another citation by the United States Department of Agriculture after being accused of inhumanely killing animals.

With their most recent citation, Pudliner Packing has been cited five times with the most recent citation coming on Nov. 16.

Pudliner was cited four times between July 2018 and August 2020 after three cows and a pig remained conscious after repeated shots to the head.

PETA adds that one cow remained conscious even after its throat was cut earlier this year, all violations of the Humane Methods of Livestock Slaughter Act.

A USDA report, released on Nov. 16, describes their most recent citation of a cow that was shot twice with a .410 shotgun before being rendered unconscious on the third shot with a 20-gauge.

“Animals victimized by the meat industry suffer terribly every single day, as this slaughterhouse’s repeated, gruesome violations show,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “Anyone disturbed by these incidents can help stop this cruelty by simply keeping animal flesh off their plates.”

Paden says PETA has reached out to US Attorney Scott Brady’s office asking for an investigation.

