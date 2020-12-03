Unconscious woman left on State College sidewalk, police investigate

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was reportedly left unconscious and intoxicated on a sidewalk in State College, and police are searching for seven people of interest.

Police report that the woman was taken from inside 329 E. Prospect Avenue by the individuals pictured. They left her on the sidewalk of an adjacent property.

Anyone with any information, or can identify any of the seven people pictured, is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.