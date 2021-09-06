Unclaimed deceased laid to rest at Grandview Cemetary

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – 23 unclaimed deceased individuals were laid to rest in Blair County.

The Grandview Cemetary held the special burial service on Sept. 6, 2021, with graveyard owner Bill Forsht dedicating an area entirely for the bodies to be properly buried.

According to Forsht it’s a tradition his grandfather started back in the 1930’s that he simply wants to continue.

“There was an area in the back and that’s where they interred unclaimed or indigenes,” said Forsht.

Forsht says a cremation burial is $300 for the spot, and $400 to inter the cremation, yet he’s doing it all for free.

“It’s part of helping the community. These people deserve a decent burial,” said Forsht.

According to Blair County’s coroner Patricia Ross, they’re starting to see more and more unclaimed bodies.

“One of my deputies was called for a cremains found in a dumpster,” said Ross.

The woman, was properly buried during the service.

Deputy Chief Paul Kerns says this type of service is one they’ll continue to do as appropriate.

“We just want to pay our respects and do what’s right for the people of the community,” said Kerns.

