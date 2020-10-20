Uncertainty surrounds expiring federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program

(WTAJ) — The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) will expire at the end of this year, leaving some still out of work with concerns.

Pennsylvanians received $5.6B through the federally-funded program.

The secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, Jerry Oleksiak, said with the election just two weeks away, he’s unsure if Congress will pass anything to extend the program.

“Clearly, we would love to see things extended. People need these benefits, but that’s a question better asked of your representatives in congress,” he said.

In total, the department has distributed $29B since March 15th, $24B in federal funding.