UGI customers to see natural gas price increases in 2021

PENNSYLVANIA, (WTA) — UGI, based in Dallas, Pa. announced that its purchased gas cost rates will increase on June 1. In addition, an additional increase is projected on Dec. 1.

UGI is required to file its gas cost rates annually for review with the PUC and may adjust these rates quarterly to reflect changes in wholesale natural gas prices.

By law, utilities cannot earn a profit on the natural gas commodity portion of a customer’s bill. Utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.

“Despite an increase in the wholesale cost of energy, natural gas continues to provide a clean, reliable, and cost-effective choice for our customers,” Chris Brown, UGI Vice President and General Manager of Rates and Supply, said. “UGI works diligently to provide the best value to our customers.”

UGI said they will submit its Dec. 1 natural gas cost rate projection in an annual filing with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).

Customers can call UGI at 1-800-276-2722 for more information on the proposed rates or to find out what actions they may take. Customers with a limited or fixed income should call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of several energy assistance programs.