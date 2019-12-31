Uber and Lyft drivers gearing up for a big night

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Uber and Lyft drivers are gearing up for a big night with New Year’s Eve riders.

Rides typically have a minimum fee of around $8 but one local Uber driver we talked to says that price is worth the risk of not drinking and driving.

“Uber prices aren’t that high and if I’m driving, I can fit six people in here. I mean if six people are splitting a $10 Uber fare it really costs next to nothing to take a trip in here,” says Lianna Salisbury.

While $10 may seem high for a short drive, Salisbury says it’s a small price to pay to save someone’s life.

