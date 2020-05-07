U.S. Space Force launches first recruitment video

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY – Kris Smith was the recipient of the Teacher of the Month Award for March presented by Allied Milk Producers and WTAJ. She is a 4th grade teacher at CW Longer Elementary School. She has been teaching for 15 years. Due to the pandemic, we couldn't visit the school, but we were able to chat with her through a Zoom interview!

She says during this difficult time, her school and the rest of the 4th grade staff have really been supporting each other. She continues to teach the children through Zoom meetings, emails, phone calls, and has even sent them postcards!