U.S. Senator Bob Casey holds town hall in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — United States Senator Bob Casey paid a visit to Altoona today to hold a drive-in town hall.

Community members from seven counties in Pennsylvania travelled to be at the event, which lasted a little over an hour. During that time, about 10 individuals asked Senator Casey questions, many wanting clarity on future plans.

“Rescue, jobs, and families,” said Casey.

Those three words are how Senator Casey would summarize what Washington is focusing on over the next few months.

“Rescue is already done, that’s the American Rescue Plan,” said Casey.

The next topic he’s looking toward is jobs.

“Jobs is about investing in American infrastructure, the full range of it, obviously roads and bridges and broadband and water and sewer and so much else, but also about human infrastructure, home giving infrastructure, like home and community based services,” said Casey.

He said infrastructure takes on multiple meanings.

“For some people the bridge to work is literally a bridge,” said Casey. “For other people the bridge to work is childcare.”

He said improving physical and human infrastructure could take multiple bills to be accomplished.

Republicans are looking for a smaller price tag on infrastructure and want to pull from unused COVID-19 aid. President Biden has voiced concern over this and wants to reach a bipartisan decision quickly.

“But I think it’ll be done, and look I think the goal ought to be to get it done no later than Labor Day,” said Casey.

The third topic, families, focuses on investments toward child care, food assistance, and recovery.

“These investments in families and communities are the, kinda the foundation to changing the economic prospects of the country,” said Casey.