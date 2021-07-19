U.S. Senate candidate visits Altoona during statewide tour

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Jeff Bartos will be visiting Altoona Monday during his statewide campaign.

The ‘Fighting for Pennsylvania’ bus tour will be making a stop at Family Pizza and Pub along Pleasant Valley Blvd. in Altoona at 6:30 p.m., according to Campaign Manager Conor McGuinness. Stops are also planned for Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk, Cameron, Clinton, and Centre counties on Monday, July 19. The tour will make a second stop in Blair County on Saturday, July 31.

Bartos will reportedly visit businesses in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties during the two-week tour where he is said to highlight efforts to rescue small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are building a grassroots movement on every Mainstreet, in every town, in every county of this great commonwealth,” said Bartos. “I can’t wait to hit the road, and I look forward to seeing you all out there.”

Bartos currently owns a small business and is a real estate developer in the greater Philadelphia area. He was also nominated for Lieutenant Governor in 2018 and served as the Board Chair of the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund until February 2021.