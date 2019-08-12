U.S. Secretary of Agriculture stops by WTAJ to discuss Trump tariffs, USMCA trade deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be in town today listening to lawmakers and advocating for President Trump’s trade initiatives.

He’ll meet with representatives Glenn Thompson, Fred Keller, and John Joyce as well as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding in an event at Mount Aloysius College.

Secretary Perdue made an early morning stop to join us live in-studio for a chat.

He discusses the importance of the USMCA trade agreement, trade opportunities with Europe, China, and Japan as well as talking about his meeting later at Mount Aloysius College.