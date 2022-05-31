JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A U.S. Navy helicopter will be landing in downtown Johnstown Thursday for the Showcase for Commerce.

The MH-60S aircraft is part of an exhibit for the showcase and will stay on the ground for a few hours. Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) and Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) developed a mine countermeasure system that is used on the helicopter and are both part of the showcase.

The over 64 feet long and 17 feet high MH-60S helicopter is used to respond to mine treats in shallow water and provides extra safety measures for crew and ships during missions. It’s primary uses are for vertical replenishment, combat search and rescue, special warfare support and airborne mine countermeasures.

“We are grateful to the Navy’s Captain Todd Evans of PMA-299 and Captain William Selk of VX-1 for their support, logistical coordination, and willingness to fly the helicopter to Johnstown and allow Showcase attendees and the public to see this important platform firsthand,” EVC President Ed Peretin said. “We’re proud to have worked on this mine countermeasure solution for more than 20 years, from the very first proof-of-concept through development, manufacturing, testing, training, and now comprehensive sustainment of the system. This is an excellent example of a true partnership among CTC, EVC, and our military clients.”

The helicopter will be on display Thursday from the time it lands at 3 p.m. until it takes off again at 6 p.m. It can be seen on a grassy area across the river from the rear of the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial.