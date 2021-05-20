U.S. Attorney: Windber man sentenced for committing offenses against United States

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber resident has been sentenced in federal court to 5 years probation for his convictions of conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman made this announcement today in a press release. He said that U.S. District Judge Kim Gibson imposed the sentence on Bradley Charlton, 38, of Windber.

According to the release, from Aug. 1, 2016, to Oct. 3, 2018, the information presented to the court said Charlton conspired with others to commit certain offenses against the U.S., that is, to unlawfully transport, transmit and transfer in interstate commerce goods, wares and merchandise knowing the same to have been stolen, converted, and taken by fraud.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Kaufman commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency, the Cambria County Detective Bureau and the Richland Township Police Department for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Charlton, the release said.