U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Friends of Raystown partner for annual Raystown Lake clean up

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A few organizations will be gathering this weekend to clean one of the largest lakes in our area.

“It’s a really fun, family event, that gives us an opportunity, both us at the Corp and our partners and also the public an opportunity to give back,” Jenna Conner, Park Ranger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Raystown Lake, said.

On Saturday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Friends of Raystown Lake, among other organizations will be hosting the Raystown Lake annual clean-up, an event that was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have about 100 volunteers annually to help us remove about 2,000 pounds of garbage from the shoreline here at Raystown,” Conner said.

“We’re expecting there to be a lot of garbage this year just from that buildup of two years.”

The clean up is organized to mainly cut down on the number of plastics left around the shoreline of Raystown, which can be harmful to the wildlife near the lake.

“As plastics continue to break down, it creates micro-plastics in the water, which eventually fish, and other aquatic wildlife ingest that and that’s harmful to both the fish and to our health as well,” Conner added.

“You’re introducing a piece of garbage, a piece of something that is not naturally found in that environment.”

Conner also offers up some tips for those who want to help keep Raystown Lake as clean as possible, year-round.

“Something as simple as carrying a garbage bag with you when you’re here visiting the lake, and just picking up any garbage, even if it’s not yours, just picking it up as you walk, as you enjoy biking, hiking, boating, all the things that are here to enjoy.”

Anyone who wants to assist with the clean up Is asked to either RSVP online or can show up the day of the event.