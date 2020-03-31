U.P.M.C. opens COVID-19 testing site in Somerset

SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — U.P.M.C opened a collection site for coronavirus testing in Somerset Tuesday.

The site is located at 223 South Pleasant Avenue and will be limited to patients who receive a physician consultation and referral for outlined symptoms.

U.P.M.C. says the site is not open to the public and stresses that people talk to their doctors first.

When approved, your doctor will contact U.P.M.C. to set up the appointment.

Once there, a staff member will perform a simple nose swab and U.P.M.C. says safety is their top priority.

“No other patients will be going in that area, this alone is for the protection of the community. It’s a controlled environment that we feel very good about…very quick in and out testing,” says Andy Rush, President at U.P.M.C. Somerset.

After being tested, U.P.M.C. will send those specimens to one of three locations across the state, which includes the U.P.M.C. Clinical Laboratory in Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania Department of Health Laboratory in Exeter or a commercial laboratory.

Results could come back in as little as 24 hours and U.P.M.C. is asking patients who do get tested to self-isolate until the results come back.