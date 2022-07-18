ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after reportedly crashing a U-Haul into another car, fleeing, and being found with open cans of Mike’s Hard alcoholic beverages.

According to Altoona Police, they were called about a man in a U-Haul hitting the back of someone’s car and then fleeing the scene just after 1 a.m. Saturday, July 16 on Beale Avenue. When they found the U-Haul on the 1300 block of 18th Street, they identified 49-year-old Larry Reed behind the wheel.

Reed was said to have smelled like alcohol and had glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. He refused all standard field sobriety testing, according to the complaint. Reed claimed the only reason he didn’t stop after bumping into the car in front of him was that he wanted to find a parking lot with light to pull into.

Police said Reed was found with a marijuana joint in his wallet and while at Altoona Police, he reportedly said that’s all he’d be under the influence of. However, when the U-Haul van was searched, police said there were numerous open cans of Mike’s Hard beverages as well as some spilled on the floor of the van.

Reed was arrested and charged with two felony DUI charges as well as multiple related misdemeanor and summary charges.

Police noted that the extent of the damage to the car was a cracked bumper.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27. Reed was released on $5,000 bail.