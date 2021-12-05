Tyrone’s annual Christmas parade puts people in the holiday spirit

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County area is continuing to ring in the spirit of Christmas; this time, it’s the town of Tyrone in full swing. Saturday, the town hosted its annual Christmas parade in its downtown area.

The parade consisted of dozens of organizations ranging from dance troops, churches, and first responders. Families and residents were excited to ring in the holiday.

Nine-year-old Andrew Leeper enjoyed receiving loads of candy from all the passing float. He said one of his favorite performers was the baton twirlers.

“My favorite part was that I got a ton of candy and the baton twirlers,” Leeper said.

For nearly five years, the Emigh family has been twirling their batons in the parade. Mother Emily walked in this year with her daughters Lilly and Quinn. Every year they participate, they say that the festive spirit continues to grow.

“It’s fun. I walked in it with them,” Mother Emily Emigh said. “It’s fun, it brings in the Christmas season, and it’s a nice thing for the town to do.”

Leeper also hopes to one day be walking in the parade, whether with the Boy Scouts or any of the churches.

However, the town had many more activities planned for the families. Folks could visit certain businesses where they’re hosting painting and craft classes. Plus, kids have the opportunity to mail their letters to Santa Claus.

Andrew says that he wants anything related to the game Minecraft for Christmas. He’s especially looking forward to Santa Claus’s visit.

“I’m looking forward to getting my presents, being with family, and also to getting our tree up,” Leeper said.

Emily said this is a fun opportunity for the community to come together with their neighbors and families.

“There are lots of things going on at area businesses, cookie decorating,” Emily said. “Then, there’s a craft fair, and there’s just a lot of fun things for everybody to do for the Christmas season.”