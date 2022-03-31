BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman and her mom were charged after an investigation into threatening emails that mentioned shooting cops from multiple different law enforcement agencies.

On Jan. 13, an email was sent to Indiana Borough police from a man who claimed he was going to “shoot and kill all you pigs,” according to charges filed. The email then refers to the Altoona Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police in Blair and Indiana counties, and the Blair County Sheriff’s Department. The email also left a callback number.

Police identified the number as belonging to the man named in the email, however, they noted the IP address from the email came from the home of 55-year-old Jean Shaffer, the mother of his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Crystal McChessney.

When Indiana Borough police reached out to the listed law enforcement agencies in the email, the Blair County Sheriff’s Office responded about how Shaffer did have a history of making threats toward a sheriff.

By calling the number provided, police spoke with the man whose identity was used to send the email. He related that he had problems with his ex and her mother, according to the affidavit. He also told police that Shaffer had a history of threatening behavior and had been arrested for it in the past.

The man further told police that he and McChessney had been broken up for a year, but they were hanging out around Christmas. She got him a new cellphone with the impression they were going to get back together, but he claims he had second thoughts and left on Christmas Day, taking the new phone with him.

McChessney and Shaffer reportedly got angry that the man left without giving the phone back. He showed investigators texts from different numbers known to be associated with Shaffer where she was threatening him, police noted.

On Feb. 16, police executed a search warrant into the home of Shaffer and McChessney at the 100 block of Cranberry Street.

Shaffer allegedly admitted she was sending threatening texts to the man, however, she said she didn’t send the email. Rather, she told police her daughter, McChessney, sent the email in order to get him in trouble.

On Feb. 24, police returned to speak with the ex-girlfriend, McChessney, who they reported was pacing around nervously when they arrived. Once they presented her with the evidence they gathered which led them to her, she became highly emotional. She cussed at officers and told them she sent the email. She then tried swinging at officers several times, police noted in the criminal complaint.

Both Shaffer and McChessney face harassment charges with preliminary hearings on May 3.