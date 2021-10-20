Tyrone woman, Johnstown man killed in head on crash

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman and a Johnstown man were killed early Tuesday morning in a head on crash with each other in Indiana County, the coroner confirmed.

According to the police report, 22-year-old Dorian Caton, of Johnstown, and 33-year-old Cassandra Jones, of Tyrone, were traveling in opposite directions on Route 56 in Brush Valley Township just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 19. For unknown reasons, Caton crossed lanes and struck Jones head on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

If anyone has any information or may have witnessed anything on Route 56 around the time of the crash, you’re asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police 724-357-1960 and ask for Trooper Ian James.