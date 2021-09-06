Tyrone woman accused of stealing truck in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman was arrested early Monday morning after police said she stole a Ford F250 truck from outside a home in the Juniata section of Altoona.

TESSA SCHROY

Tessa M. Schroy, 28, allegedly stole the truck on Sunday at 11 p.m. The victim, who is a friend of Schroy, said they got into an argument and Schroy said she was stepping outside to “get some air.” Within minutes she was missing, along with the truck, according to the charges filed.

Police were able to find Schroy and the truck at a housing complex on 12th Street in Tyrone where the keys to the truck were sitting on the counter of a bathroom sink. After taking Schroy into custody, they discovered her license was suspended in April for one year.

Schroy has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and driven with a suspended or revoked license.

Schroy has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 15.