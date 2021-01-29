Tyrone woman accused of faking evidence in son’s drug case

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is facing charges in Tyrone after police say she fabricated evidence to help her son’s defense in a drug case.

Debra Weston, 55, allegedly changed the timestamps on photos of her son, Kevin Soellner Jr., to make it appear as if he was adopting a cat at the time police alleged Soellner was selling $100 worth of methamphetamine to a police informant on September 20, 2019, according to Tyrone police.

Soellner was arrested on September 9, 2020, and on Tuesday he appeared at Tyrone District Court for his preliminary hearing on felony and misdemeanor drug charges filed by Tyrone police. Weston allegedly gave Soellner’s attorney photos showing her son with a cat and a timestamp of 17:03 hours.

The controlled buy conducted by police in 2019 allegedly occurred between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.Soellner’s drug charges were bound over for Blair Court on Tuesday and he remains free on an unsecured bound. Tyrone police say Weston changed the time stamp on the photos and on Thursday, Tyrone police and narcotics agents with the state Attorney General’s Office got a search warrant for Weston’s home as well as an arrest warrant.

Police seized phones, computers, and other electronic devices from Weston’s home. Bellwood police also assisted in the search.

Weston was arraigned on misdemeanor charges of criminal solicitation of forgery, forgery, obstruction of law enforcement, hindering apprehension or prosecution, and tampering with public record or information. She was released Thursday night on an unsecured $10,000 bond after her arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones.