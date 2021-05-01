Tyrone Food Truck Vendor Festival kicks off this weekend

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first day of the Tyrone Food Truck & Vendor Festival is underway Saturday at Railroad Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This event was organized by the Tyrone Improvement Group. Several local food trucks and businesses will make an appearance. For a full list, see below:

FOOD TRUCKS

Juicy Butts BBQ of PA

Rebelz Mobile Cuisine

Belly Busters

That Pierogie Guy

VENDORS

Two Country Sisters Arts & Crafts

AM & PM Arts and Crafts

Grounded Root Reiki

TAHS Economic Class

Just a Little Crafty Sisters

Paparazzi Jewelry & Assoc.

Full of Hot Air

Edna’s Garden

Sinking Valley Country Store

Wreaths & Beyond Company

Scentsy

Thrivent

First English Lutheran

Pampered Chef

Chellz Dreamz

Levi’s Treasures

Camp Anderson

EVENT LINEUP

Along with the vendors and food, there will be other events at the festival. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. visitors will have the chance to meet members of the Tyrone Police Department. From 5 to 7 p.m. the Calvary Church will host an open mic.

In the evening, there will be an outdoor theatre showing of Moana at 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Tyrone-Snyder Library. You can start to claim spots at 8 p.m.

OTHER INFO AND DATES

Visitors are asked to not park in the lot for the Tyrone History Museum during their hours of operation. They are also asked not to block the road so residents can still drive through easily.

The festival will continue on the follow dates: June 5, July 3, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4. The address for the Tyrone Railroad Park is 810 Penna Ave, Tyrone.