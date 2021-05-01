Tyrone Food Truck Vendor Festival kicks off this weekend

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first day of the Tyrone Food Truck & Vendor Festival is underway Saturday at Railroad Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This event was organized by the Tyrone Improvement Group. Several local food trucks and businesses will make an appearance. For a full list, see below:
FOOD TRUCKS
- Juicy Butts BBQ of PA
- Rebelz Mobile Cuisine
- Belly Busters
- That Pierogie Guy
VENDORS
- Two Country Sisters Arts & Crafts
- AM & PM Arts and Crafts
- Grounded Root Reiki
- TAHS Economic Class
- Just a Little Crafty Sisters
- Paparazzi Jewelry & Assoc.
- Full of Hot Air
- Edna’s Garden
- Sinking Valley Country Store
- Wreaths & Beyond Company
- Scentsy
- Thrivent
- First English Lutheran
- Pampered Chef
- Chellz Dreamz
- Levi’s Treasures
- Camp Anderson
EVENT LINEUP
Along with the vendors and food, there will be other events at the festival. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. visitors will have the chance to meet members of the Tyrone Police Department. From 5 to 7 p.m. the Calvary Church will host an open mic.
In the evening, there will be an outdoor theatre showing of Moana at 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Tyrone-Snyder Library. You can start to claim spots at 8 p.m.
OTHER INFO AND DATES
Visitors are asked to not park in the lot for the Tyrone History Museum during their hours of operation. They are also asked not to block the road so residents can still drive through easily.
The festival will continue on the follow dates: June 5, July 3, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4. The address for the Tyrone Railroad Park is 810 Penna Ave, Tyrone.
