Tyrone Township residents start petition to save historic hall

Blair County, Pa (WTAJ)- Dozens of Tyrone Township residents started a petition to save the Sinking Valley Grange Hall on Hidden Lane in Altoona. The Hall is said to be built in the mid-1920s. It served as the prime location for the Sinking Valley Farm Show.

This petition opposes the demolition of the Hall and now has over 250 names signatures. Residents remember the building for the many events that were held throughout the generations. Tyrone Township resident Kay Diehl recalls multiple memories with her grandparents having events there.

“It goes back to my parents, and it goes back to our families,” Diehl said. “It’s part of history. It’s part of Sinking Valley. My grandparents came here. Anybody who drives by knows it’s the Grange.”

The building was bought by Tyrone Township back in 2011. As of January 2019, the building has not been used for any events.

Residents gathered Friday afternoon to discuss their concerns about the future demolition. They all have plans to attend the Tyrone Township Board meeting scheduled for Monday. The building is scheduled for demolition within the year. No word on what the building will become in the future.