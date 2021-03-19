Tyrone to kick off Irish Heritage Days this weekend

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Irish Heritage Days will be held March 19 to 21 in downtown Tyrone.

There will be multiple events over the weekend, including live music, fireworks and local vendors. The full list is below:

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

Green Beer at the Brew: 5 to 10 p.m.

Shamrock Lighting and Reading of the Proclamation at City Hotel Park: 6 p.m.

Music by Altoona Brass Collective: 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks: Dusk

Youth Dance at the Armony: 7 to 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Gold Rush 5K, 10K and Kids’ Sprint: 8 a.m. (Registration starts at 7 a.m on 9 W. 10th St.)

Green Beer at The Brew: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Irish Hair Tinsel at A&C LaCoiffure Salon: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vendor and Craft Fair on 10th Street: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Irish Displays at Tyrone Historical Society Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Irish Dog Fashion Show on 10th Street: 10 a.m.

Irish Music by Full Kilt at City Hotel Park: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Luck of the Irish Parade: 2 p.m.

Shamrock Paint Night at Outside the Lines Art with Anita: 6 p.m.

Youth Rally at the Armory for grades 6-12: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.



For the entirety of Saturday, participants can visit Bald Eagle Games to discover what makes Irish history so unique.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

Irish Displays at the Tyrone Historical Society Museum: 1 to 4 p.m.

Spiritual Service at Tyrone Armory Community Center: 7 p.m.