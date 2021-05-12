Police: Tyrone teen stabs man, faces attempted homicide charges

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a 17-year-old teen is being charged as an adult following a homicide attempt.

Joshua Riggleman faces charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

On May 11 around 5:30 p.m., Tyrone Police Department responded to a disturbance at a residence on the 600 block of Washington Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.

“I just had to stab him,” Riggleman told police once they arrived.

Riggleman allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old man. Police noted that the man had multiple stab wounds in his back with a significant amount of blood on his shirt.

Once AMED arrived, they said the victim’s condition was critical, and he had a total of three stab wounds to his back, the complaint said. He was transported to UPMC Altoona.

Police detained Riggleman and found a kitchen knife in his pocket that had blood on it.

Police said they interviewed a witness who told them the victim complained that Riggleman was making a lot of noise upstairs, and he asked the witness if Riggleman had company over.

The victim then went upstairs to confront Riggleman and said the company had to leave.

The witness said they heard a lot of yelling between the victim and Riggleman, and the victim came back downstairs.

As the victim was coming down the stairs, the witness said Riggleman yelled, “I’m not scared of you.”

The victim left the house and came back a few minutes later, but Riggleman had locked the doors. Riggleman said he would kill the victim if he returned.

While the victim was trying to enter, Riggleman grabbed a knife from the kitchen. As soon as the victim managed to get a door open, the witness told police Riggleman began stabbing him.

Another witness said that Riggleman and the victim never got along, and there have been issues in the past.

Police followed up with UPMC Altoona, and they said the victim had a possible laceration on his spleen.

While in custody, Riggleman kept saying he stabbed the victim out of self-defense, claiming he was being strangled and had a handgun being held to his head. However, he had no indication of strangulation after being evaluated. Witnesses also told police there was no handgun involved.

Bail was set at 10 a.m. arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Paula Aigner at $300,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is slated for May 25 in Tyrone District Court.