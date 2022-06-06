BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a teenage girl they say was reported missing in Tyrone.

Aleana Elizabeth Mengel, 15, did not return home from Tyrone High School on May 26, according to state police. She was reportedly last seen by her grandmother at 6 p.m. near the Tyrone Historical Society along Pennsylvania Avenue when she ran away.

Mengel is described as a white, non-Hispanic, female weighing 130 pounds and measuring 5 foot 3 inches tall. She has brown shoulder length hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray Adidas sweatpants with white stripes.

Trooper Christopher Fox is asking anyone with information about Mengel and her whereabouts to call PSP Hollidaysburg at (814) 696-6100.