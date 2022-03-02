BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Residents in Tyrone will be seeing more QR codes around town Memorial Day weekend with each telling the story of local veterans.

The codes will be placed on banners by the Tyrone Improvement Group, but the stories will all be written by students at Tyrone High School.

Students involved with the Tyrone Eagle Eye News were looking for a new project to tackle and they drew inspiration from the banners that were posted around town last Memorial Day.

Banners placed by the Tyrone Improvement Group

“I thought it would be a really interesting way for my students to learn more about history and do something for the community and make an interactive walking tour of town telling veterans stories,” said Todd Cammarata, the Tyrone Eagle Eye News Advisor.

When a QR code gets scanned there will be two links to choose from; one with the story and the other is an application to fill out if you want to submit a veteran to be featured. The students have written about six war heroes so far, but that number will grow.

“I wrote about Kiley Williams,” said Mackenzie Hyde, a junior at Tyrone High School. “He was a Tyrone native and he, unfortunately, committed suicide so we wrote on that aspect and what he did. He was an air-born soldier.”

“I wrote about Bill McGovern,” said Ellie Oakes, a senior at Tyrone High school. “He was in World War II from 1942 to 1945. He served in the Tiger Division under General Patton. He was in one of the biggest battles in the war that kind of sealed the deal for the allied powers and it was really cool to learn about all the things he was involved in.”

The students say it’s been a rewarding experience.

“You never really know all the people in your community that are doing things, although Tyrone seems super small, it was really cool to see what kind of impact people from the area have had on big things in the world.”

You can submit an application for a local veteran by emailing the Tyrone Improvement Group at tyroneimprovementgroup@yahoo.com.

If you would like to sponsor a banner, the cost is $75. Once it gets taken down after Veterans Day it will be your banner to keep and can rehang next year.