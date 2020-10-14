Tyrone schools set to return to in-person learning

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Area School District school board voted 8-1 Tuesday night to return the middle and high school students to full-time, in-person classes.

Students who are currently part of the hybrid model will be able to return to regular face-to-face learning every day beginning on October 19, 2020.

Students who do not wish to return to 5 days will have to finish the marking period with their scheduled classes before opting into the cyber program. Students should contact their school counselor to go over the procedures for completing the marking period if they don’t plan to return full time.

Students currently in the cyber program that wish to go back to face-to-face instruction may return on November 2 as well as Pre-K students.