Tyrone School District set to return to in-person learning

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone Area School District Superintendent Leslie Estep announced Tuesday in an email to district staff that all Tyrone Area Middle and High School students will return to full-time in-person instruction on Monday, Mar. 1.

“Over the last few weeks, area county case numbers and hospitalizations have decreased significantly and our local staff and student incidence rate has also seen a decline. These things are coming together to bring the level of community transmission closer to reaching the moderate level.” said Estep. “The number of staff and student quarantines has stabilized which is partly due to the hybrid model from the school side and also a slowing number of quarantines due to outside of school exposures.”

Finishing the school year on the most positive note possible will take continued cooperation, patience, flexibility, and resilience. Superintendent Leslie Estep

Tyrone Area School District students had been attending school in a hybrid model with at least two in-person days a week since Jan. 11. Students in the elementary school began their transition back to full-time instruction Monday, Feb. 22.

To help with the middle and high school’s transition to full time there will be one more asynchronous learning day for students and staff on Wednesday, Mar. 3rd.

According to Estep, the district will continue to monitor cases on a rolling-14 day basis and close for additional cleaning if and when certain thresholds are reached. All students and staff must continue to be compliant with face coverings and social distancing rules when possible.

Estep hopes to be able to finish the school year with full-time in-person instruction for all students but stressed that no guarantee can be made.

“Moving into spring, we will still face challenges. Decisions will continue to be made in the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Finishing the school year on the most positive note possible will take continued cooperation, patience, flexibility, and resilience. Thank you for your support of our school community,” said Estep.

More information can be found on the Tyrone Area School District’s website.