BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Tyrone Area School Board plans to vote on the next steps for the high school auditorium renovations at a special meeting Tuesday.

Talks about renovating the auditorium have been ongoing for the past ten years. However, Tyrone Area School District Superintendent Leslie Estep said they’ve been actively planning the project for a year.

The auditorium has been the same structure since it was built in 1962. This new renovation would cover everything from new seating, HVAC system, new stage, and sound system.

Due to its large seating space, many community events and meetings are held inside the auditorium. Estep knows that this new renovation would benefit community members, and they’ll notice a difference.

“Many community members have been in the space,” Estep said. “So, they recognize the sound deficiencies and the lighting deficiencies and those kinds of things that currently exist.”

Last year, the board opened up for bids on the auditorium, but they ended up rejecting the initials numbers due to high costs. Buildings and Grounds Administrator Jordan Good said that they believe the cost was high due to the pandemic interrupting the supply chain.

The board then decided to wait out a year, hoping that cost would lower. But their hopes were not met; the cost for the renovations had a slight increase by roughly $130,000.

“Last year, we kind of attributed some of the cost to the supply issues with covid,” Good said. “This year they increased slightly but not very much. It was like 3.5% was the increase on our total end this year.”

The cost of the new bid is now $3.7 million. The board now must decide what is the most cost-effective option. Those choices include going through with the complete renovation or dividing the project into multiple parts.

“I think the board generally sees that the space needs a renovation,” Estep said. “They are just considering whether or not to do the total remodel which is on the table or to look at doing some piecemeal types of upgrades as time goes on.”

While doing parts of the auditorium separately seems more affordable, it could be costly later. Estep said that doing projects individually could raise their insurance due to the constant upkeeping. Then, there’s also the possibility that they could misspend their money if down the road they decide to go about whole renovations.

“We might have something we need to fix eventually when the space is renovated: those things we spent to fix could be ripped out to put in something new,” Estep said. “You know they have to look at the money they’re spending, and will that almost be wasted money later if we don’t do the renovation of the whole room.”

If the board does approve on the bids for complete renovation, construction on the site will be shortly after the school year ends. The goal is to have all renovations done within a six-month timeframe.