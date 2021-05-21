“Tyrone Salutes Banner” to display over 100 local veterans throughout downtown

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Improvement Group is heading a project, that will aim to honor local veterans.

The project, called the “Tyrone Salutes Banner” will display 120 local veterans, throughout downtown Tyrone.

The Tyrone Improvement Group asks those who want to participate, to submit the name, service branch, years of service and a photo of the veteran they choose to display.

“They’re going to be on the flagpoles here in town, so we have about 120 availability, I think it’s a really great project, like I said we have a lot of veterans, a lot of pride in our vets and I’m excited that we are going to be doing it,” said Ann Osborne, President of the Tyrone Improvement Group.

Each banner will cost $50, the group adds and forms for the project can be found on the Tyrone improvement Group Facebook page. Forms and photos can be dropped off at the A&C LaCoiffure Hair Salon in downtown Tyrone, or mailed to Tyrone Improvement Group at:

1964 Parkway Dr., Altoona PA 16602

Osborne says the plan is to have them displayed through downtown by August.