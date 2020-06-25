Tyrone residents show their support for local police

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you happen to hear a lot of honking in Tyrone today, it’s because one resident has taken a stand to share her support for the local police department by putting a sign outside of her house that states, “HONK if you support Tyrone’s police force!”

Danielle Patterson created the sign early this morning and posted it to Facebook in hopes she would get some positive feedback, but the reaction was a lot bigger than she had expected.

In just a couple of hours the post had over 100 shares, including one from the Tyrone Police department and people living out of state.

“Just to see that people are sharing the post and liking the shares is just proof that our town does support the police force,” said Patterson, “those who are wearing the uniform, we are proud of you guys.”

Patterson said she made the sign because she wanted a quiet and peaceful way of letting officers know that they are appreciated.