Tyrone police searching for wanted felons

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two wanted felons.

The department holds felony warrants for 20-year-old Michael Wayne Shawley Jr. of Port Matilda and 22-year-old Abigayel Christine Oakes of Tyrone. Both were last seen in Alexandria fleeing from police.

Michael Wayne Shawley Jr.

Abigayel Christine Oakes

The department urges caution if having located the suspects due to the nature of their charges. Anyone with knowledge of the suspects whereabouts is asked to contact the Tyrone Police Department at (814) 684-1364.