Tyrone police search for wanted strangulation suspect

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Tyrone Borough Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of strangling someone.

Shade Colton Hagenbuch allegedly strangled someone and prevented the escape of the victim Friday. His picture is below.

SHANE HAGENBUCH

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Tyrone Borough Police Department at 814-684-1364 or should send the department a private message on their Facebook page.

