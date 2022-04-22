BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Tyrone Police Department is looking for a person who was involved in a theft on Wednesday.

According to a public Facebook post, the suspect was involved with stealing something from a vehicle at the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 10:17 a.m. Police said that the suspect drives a late model Ford Escape with out of state plates, maybe New York ones, on the front and back.

Photo of suspect’s vehicle, Photo courtesy of Tyrone Police Dept. Facebook

Anyone with information is asked to send a message to Tyrone Police Department’s Facebook or call them at 814-684-1365.