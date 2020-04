TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone police are looking for information on a car and driver after being unable to pull over the driver during a pursuit.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, the pursuit happened earlier in the day on Monday, April 20. The vehicle is a late 2000’s Subaru Legacy, gold in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tyrone Police Department at 814-684-1364.