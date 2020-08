TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone businesses can now apply for micro-loans and grants through ABCD Corporation.

Borough organizations that lost 50% or more due to the shutdown are encouraged to apply.

Grants are first come, first serve offering up to $3,000.

To apply, visit First Frontier Financing on the ABCD website.