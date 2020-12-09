Tyrone man threatened woman with hatchet, took car; police continue search

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man that allegedly threatened a 68-year-old woman with a hatchet and took her car.

According to the report, 20-year-old Simon Anothiny Ingram-Ton arrived at the woman’s home on Ingram Lane on Nov. 28 at around noon. He threatened her with the hatchet and took her car. He fled the scene before Troopers could arrive.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ingram-Ton. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.

