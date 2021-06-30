Tyrone man charged with threatening spouse with knife

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police say he threatened his spouse with a knife and tried to hit her with his car.

The incident occurred on June 25 when William Hampton, 62, came home heavily intoxicated. Hampton’s wife reportedly told Tyrone police he grabbed a black knife and told her, “I’m going to kill you.” Hampton then threw the knife in a trash can and left the residence after the wife grabbed a different knife and told him, “I’m going to kill you back.”

Hampton then got into his vehicle and attempted to hit his wife with the car when he drove away causing her to fall to the ground. Officers took note of injuries to the wife’s right elbow and arm.

Hampton is charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault. He remains free on an unsecured $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in Tyrone District Court is scheduled for July 13.