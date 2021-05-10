Tyrone man in custody, charged with strangling woman

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was taken into custody Monday after police say he strangled a woman and prevented her from escaping an assault.

Shade Hagenbuch, 21, was arraigned on charges that include felony intimidation of a witness, misdemeanor simple assault, criminal mischief and unlawful restraint for an incident that occurred on April 30.

Police were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. to a neighboring residence along West 16th Street for a woman who was reportedly assaulted by Hagenbuch. The woman told police an argument with Hagenbuch turned physical as she attempted to leave their home and threatened to call 9-11.

Hagenbuch reportedly smashed her phone and assaulted her by shoving her face against a wall, punching her face and grabbing her throat with both hands. He also prevented the woman from leaving by blocking the door and holding her against a wall according to police. She was eventually able to escape to a neighbor for help.

Hagenbuch is currently in the Blair County Prison on $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.