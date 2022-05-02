BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in Tyrone ended with a car on fire and charges against the 23-year-old driver.

Tanner Thomas Taylor was pumping gas at the Tyrone Convenience Store at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when he was spotted by a Tyrone police officer who later saw Taylor driving at high speeds on Adams Avenue, according to the charges.

When the cop tried to pull over the speeding car, Taylor turned onto Gypsy Camp Hollow Road and lost the officer. The officer came across Taylor’s wrecked Altima on Gypsy Camp Hollow Road. The car had slammed into a tree and a small fire started to grow when the officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, according to police.

A neighbor told police he could hear someone yelling in the woods below the crash scene and police found an injured Taylor sitting on an opposite embankment in the woods. After he was walked out of the woods by the officer, Taylor was arrested and allegedly told police he drove off because he knew he had warrants for his arrest, police noted in the charges.

Also, the car didn’t belong to him, he had an “8-ball” or one-eighth ounce – of cocaine in the car and that he was high, Taylor allegedly told police.

The car belongs to a Snow Shoe woman who told police Taylor borrowed it the night before and never returned it. After the car was impounded, the cocaine was found in Taylor’s bag, police said.

Taylor is charged with fleeing police, DUI, and multiple traffic violations, including reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. Taylor was treated for his injuries, which included “a bad cut to the back of his head” and lodged in Blair County Prison, police pointed out in the charges.

Bail was set at $75,000 cash and Taylor remains in jail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 10 at 9 a.m.