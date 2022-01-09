Tyrone man charged in accidental shooting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Tyrone man is being charged after an accidental shooting occurred in November 2021.
Raulin Dick, 30 shot a 5-year-old girl in the arm with a 9mm handgun in November by accident, officials say.
Dick has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 18 and was released on unsecured bond worth $50,000.
This is a developing story.
