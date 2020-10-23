Tyrone man busted with drugs, gun, underage drinking at local park

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police arrested a Tyrone man at Valley View Park after finding drugs, guns, and an 18-year-old girl drinking alcohol.

According to the complaint, 44-year-old Richard Ewing was in the park on Oct. 21 after midnight when police, on standard patrol, notice his car. The park has signs stating it’s closed at dusk and police drove up to approach the driver.

Police noted that there was a half-empty Mike’s Hard Lemonade at the feet of the 18-year-old female passenger who later told police that Ewing was her uncle. A strong smell of marijuana came from the car and Ewing told police he didn’t know why. The complaint shows that he also told police he didn’t know there was alcohol in his car.

After calling ADA Elansky to authorize a search of the car, police discovered marijuana grinders, pipes, blow torch lighter, and a tray with a rolled-up $1 bill on the backseat with “rock” that later tested positive. They report they also found money, 17 suspected strips of acid, suspected MDMA, 40+ baggies with different designs, scale calibration weights, foldable knives and scraper tools, and a small glass dish with a crystal rock like substance in it.

Police also found a Ruger P970C .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun with an obliterated serial number and loaded with seven rounds, including one in the chamber.

Ewing was discovered to have a criminal record from 1998 that prevents him from owning a gun and has no concealed carry permit.

Ewing was placed under arrest and faces charges for gun possession, drugs, intent to deliver, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and various other charges.