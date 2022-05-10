BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 24-year-old from Tyrone is currently pending child porn charges after police confiscated multiple electronic devices from his home.

On May 6, Tyrone Borough police executed a search warrant into Paul Holpit’s home at the 600 block of W 14th Street, according to court documents. While there, they reportedly found 297 grams of suspected marijuana as well as multiple clear sandwich bags, a scale and a glass pipe in his bedroom. Police also took laptops, smart watches and cell phones for their investigation.

The search warrant was issued by Honorable Judge Doyle of Blair County Court of Common Please regarding an investigation involving Holpit of child porn, sexual abuse of children, and possession with intent to deliver.

However, these child-porn-related charges won’t be filed until after the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office reviews the devices and interviews with multiple victims are completed.

As of Tuesday, Holpit faces one felony count of possession with intent to deliver as well as minor counts of possessing/use of drug paraphernalia from what police found in his room. He was sent to Blair County Prison after failing to post his $40,000 bail.