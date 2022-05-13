BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is behind bars for allegedly giving minors drug-laced snacks that made them highly intoxicated.

On April 1 police said two 12-year-old girls were taken to Penn Highlands Tyrone Hospital due to high levels of intoxication. Records from the hospital said that both had marijuana in their blood, according to court documents.

The girls told police that on April 1 they were leaving the Park Avenue Playground when Corey Wagner, 23, asked them if they were hungry and offered them food. One girl described the food packaging as similar to Captain Crunch Cereal and a Nutter Butter cookie, according to a criminal complaint.

Both girls accepted and after eating started feeling sick, not knowing the food had been laced with marijuana, according to charges filed.

Wagner was arrested and charged with multiple possession with the intent to deliver charges, possession of marijuana and multiple corruption of minors charges. He had his preliminary arraignment on May 13 and is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on May 24.

He’s being held in Blair County Prison after not being able to post bail.