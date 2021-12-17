Tyrone man accused of trying to rob woman in parking lot

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man faces robbery and resisting arrest charges after police say he attempted to rob a woman in a parking lot.

Ted E. Mills, 48, allegedly tried to force his way into a woman’s vehicle and demanded money on Dec. 16.

A Tyrone Borough Police Department officer saw Mills prior when he was taking another person into custody on a warrant. The officer said the physical description the woman provided matched what Mills was wearing and carrying earlier.

Police were able to locate Mills walking in a woodline behind the Magisterial District Judge’s office. Police said Mills attempted to pick the lock off of his handcuff while he was in the holding cell.

Mills is currently in the Blair County Prison. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 21.