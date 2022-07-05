BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he threatened to kill two women, and himself, unless he got his dog back.

Tyrone police were called to a home on Washington Avenue on July 2 at around 11:25 a.m., for reports of 38-year-old Michael Holden threatening to kill a woman and himself and wanting his dog back.

Michael Holden, 38 (Blair County Prison)

Through the investigation, police read numerous text messages from Holden that had threatened to kill each woman, who are sisters, and demanded his dog back by a certain time, according to a criminal complaint.

Police noted that Holden has no fixed address and was reportedly seen sleeping in the shed of a home on W. 12th Street where one of the women lives.

Holden was said to have called the one woman’s place of employment more than eight times in two and half hours to try and speak with her.

The Tyrone officer noted they were called back around 2 p.m. after a witness saw Holden heading towards Pennsylvania Avenue on his bicycle. According to the complaint, Holden saw police and tried to hide behind the porch of a vacant house.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Holden was taken into custody and placed in Blair County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.