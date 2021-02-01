Tyrone man accused of strangulation, assault

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police say he strangled and hit a woman in his apartment on Jan. 31.

Kyle C. Chapin, 30, allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and restricted her breathing. The woman told police she was hit on the left side of her head and could not hear out of her left ear. Chapin also allegedly hit the victim in the head with a vacuum and a trowel, according to the charges filed.

The victim told police that at one point she was knocked unconscious and when she started coming to, Chapin hit her head off of the bathroom door. She also told police that while she was holding their infant daughter, Chapin threw her to the ground.

No injuries were reported for the child, according to police. The victim was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Chapin has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 9.