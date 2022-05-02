BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is behind bars after he inappropriately touched a young child and ordered another child to take off their clothes.

DION BONSELL

Dion Edwin Bonsell, 40, faces multiple charges including aggravated indecent assault of a child and corruption of minors.

The alleged victim told police she was seven or eight years old when Bonsell ordered her to take her clothes off and touched her inappropriately sometime between 2015 and 2016. The victim said it happened in a tree stand off of Janesville Pike in Snyder Township. Bonsell said he did touch the girl but that it wasn’t for “sexual purposes,” according to the charges filed.

Another girl told police she was eight or nine years old when Bonsell ordered her to take her clothes off at a camp north of Reservoir Park in Snyder Township in 2014 or 2015. The girl told police Bonsell stared at her, then ordered her to put her clothes back on.

Bonsell is in the Blair County Prison and is unable to post bail. He was arranged May 2 has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 10.